For the last few days, Steve Harvey has endured some of the worst dragging the Internet has ever dished out. In lieu of his meeting with president-elect Donald Trump, many consider the move by the comedian to be an act of betrayal against the black community and have responded in harsh (although creative) Internet fashion.

It should be noted a meeting doesn’t mean the author, and president-elect are now best friends, but being seen with a man who has incited violence at his campaign rallies, and recently disrespected a civil rights icon, doesn’t bode well with those on the left side of the aisle.

However, Harvey made sure to defend his actions in a lengthy Instagram post and despite the criticism, the seasoned comic is glad he met with Trump. But that doesn’t mean Harvey will be front row at his inauguration. Oh no, Steve Harvey told reporters after his meeting that his wife flat out said no.

“I’ll be turning 60 on Tuesday and my wife is taking me far away,” Harvey said. “So, I won’t be at anybody’s inauguration because my wife said no,” Harvey said.

Something tells us even if Harvey’s birthday wasn’t coming up, Marjorie still wasn’t having it.