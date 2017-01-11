Steve Harvey Laughed At His Own Racist Remarks About Asian Men

It doesn’t look like Steve Harvey will be visiting any Asian countries anytime soon.

The host recently told a joke on his daytime talk show that struck a nerve with the Asian community. He actually laughed at his lame remarks more than the viewers did. During a segment, Harvey commented on “self-help book,” How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men, and threw a jab at Asian men everywhere.

At one point he asked his viewers: “do you like Asian men? Then swiftly answered, “No, thank you.” He continued on his racist spiel by saying: “You like Asian men? I don’t even like Chinese food, it don’t stay with you no time, I don’t eat what I can’t pronounce.”

After the childish joke, he proceeded to laugh hysterically at his own words in a rather uncomfortable way. Does “Mr. Hightower” have an issue with Asian men or was this just his horrible attempt at humor.

We need answers!