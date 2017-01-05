A Hypebeast’s Dream: Is Supreme Working With Louis Vuitton?

In 2017, there’s a very thin line between streetwear and high-end fashion. With brands like Supreme and A Bathing Ape churning out high priced collaborations, the resell market is at an all time high. Prices continue to rise, and designer brands are looking to get down with the “urban” demographic — as usual.

The separation between the streets and Parisian runways is slowly becoming non existent. According to High Snobiety, the reigning champion of the skate/streetwear game — Supreme — and one of the most iconic designer labels, Louis Vuitton, will have joint items for this winter season.

Things wasn’t always “Gucci” with the two brands, back in 2000 they were involved in legal issues over Supreme’s skateboards with a pattern similar to LV’s classic monogram.

This rumored power collaboration leaked when Kim Jones, the art director of Louis Vuitton, posted a photo on Instagram, which he then deleted. We have to wait for an official confirmation, so fans and “hypebeasts” can wait before they start camping out.