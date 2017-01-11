Syd Tha Kyd made some pretty big waves with neo-soul band The Internet, but now she’s stepping out on her own. The vocalist recently debuted her solo track and video “All About Me,” and it’s definitely setting the tone for her year on her own.

In the ominous video, Syd is captured laying low in a vacant studio or warehouse, only illuminated by a single black light. As she kicked back with a few homies, including members from The Internet and Tyler the Creator, the artist showcases her soothing funk and R&B sounds over a hypnotic beat. “We made it this far and it’s amazing/People drowning all around me/So I keep my squad around me… People crowding all around me/I guess it’s all about me,” she sings on the track.

“All About Me” serves as the first single released from her upcoming album Fin, which is prepped for a Feb. 3 debut. In an interview with Pitchfork in Oct. 2016, the artist described the album as “not that deep,” but also noted that “for me, this is like an in-between thing–maybe get a song on the radio, maybe make some money, have some new shit to perform.” Fin will be a follow up to 2015 project Ego Death, which she produced in collaboration with The Internet. Ego Death was nominated for a Grammy for Best Contemporary Album in 2016.

Check out the Steve Lacy-produced video below.