SZA has traded her label frustrations in 2016 for reflection in 2017 with the release of her new single, “Drew Barrymore.”

The blessing to our ears happened Thursday evening (Jan 12) when the singer performed the track during Jimmy Kimmel Live. Produced by The Antydote and Carter Lang, the songstress expresses her weariness in a one-sided love. While admitting her fears, she questions the nature of her partner’s intentions. “Cause it’s hard enough you got to treat me like this,” she sings. “Lonely enough to let you treat me like this, Do you really love me or just wanna love me down?”

As if hitting us in the feels wasn’t enough, the singer announced the title of her upcoming album, CTRL. Tracks like the previously released “twoAM” and her cover of ParttyNextDoor’s “Come and See Me” may be included on the project. CTRL is the follow up to her debut 2014 release, Z, which features “Child’s Play” with Chance The Rapper and the elusive “Shattered Ring.”

"Love Galore" by SZA featuring Travis 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oZ1BlCl8iY — TRAVIS SCOTT FANS 🕊 (@LaflameScott) January 12, 2017

Another gem we’re sure to hear in the upcoming weeks is “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott. SZA previewed the song during an intimate performance in New York this week.

Check out “Drew Barrymore” below.

