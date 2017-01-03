Tamar Braxton shared her thoughts on Kim Burrell after an anti-gay sermon found the gospel star being ridiculed online and dropped from an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. Although Braxton made it clear that she doesn’t agree with Burrell calling gay people “perverted” during a sermon last week, the R&B singer offered an apparent unpopular view on Instagram Tuesday (Jan. 3).

“I’m only saying something because TMZ asked me about it this morning,” Braxton explained. “Here is the thing…While I DO NOT agree on ANY level about what Kim said nor feels …most of ya’ll are nailing her to the cross meanwhile most of ya’ll voted for Trump! PLEASE have several [seats]. Ya’ll ripping her to shreds for what she has been taught in church (hell most of us [have]).

“But thank GOD he’s opened most of our eyes of what was taught and believed back in the day so traditionally that’s what they continue to preach to our generation!!!!” she wrote. “There has been MANY of services that I have attended where it’s been crazy talk of such!! (and you have too) especially in the black churches!!!”

Braxton also said Burrell deserves love and prayers so as to possibly change her viewpoint.“We need to show her LOVE, PRAY for her understanding,” Braxton said. “And help her realize (also people who believe such ignorance)..that what she’s been brought up to believe isn’t the way the world and things really [are]!!!”

To the surprise of no one, Braxton’s rant — which she clarified on Twitter — didn’t get a lot of rave reviews.

It’s pray for those who don’t understand!!!… Is that not what I said?? Dan I was the one drunk on the plane not y’all!! Dang🙄 — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) January 3, 2017

Check below for Twitter reactions to Braxton’s social media posts.

Tamar wants to excuse Kim Burrell’s anti-gay sermon yet she profits off black gays’ verbiage and services? pic.twitter.com/iIYH319l1h — FKA Brandon. (@Tacky_Nerd) January 3, 2017

Tamar got a lot of nerve talkin bout we need to “show love” to Kim Burrell but she still holding a grudge against her ex cast mates. pic.twitter.com/jvON73trdB — Problematic ♑️ (@Mrknowitalll_) January 3, 2017

Tamar wasn’t defending Kim Burrell. People only see the surface and refuse to look deeper. Lol — AmbrosialSongbird (@MyLoveGoesMimi) January 3, 2017