Since taking over the box office with Hidden Figures this past weekend, Taraji P. Henson has closed a deal to star in the upcoming Screen Gems’ thriller Proud Mary.

According to Variety, the award-winning actress is set to deliver a chilling performance as a hit woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she meets a young boy that awakens her maternal instinct. While no director has signed onto the film penned by John Stewart Newman and Christian Swegal as yet, production is slated to begin in April under Paul Schiff and Tai Duncan.

Crowned Best Actress at the BET Awards last year, Henson will make a grand return to the small screen as the fiery Cookie Lyons when Empire resumes in March–and once more when the hip-hop drama delivers additional episodes for the fourth season.

