Taxstone Arrested On Charges From Troy Ave Shooting At Irving Plaza

There has been another development in the the shooting incident that rocked New York City’s hip-hop community in May of 2016. Brooklyn resident Taxstone, known for his rap podcast series Tax Season, has been arrested on charges related to a fatal shooting that took place at the Irving Plaza concert venue in Manhattan.

Ronald McPhatter, 33, was killed during the incident and rapper Troy Ave, 31, was wounded in the still unsolved murder. Sources say Taxstone, aka Daryl Campbell, was taken in by authorities “on a federal warrant charging him with being a felon in possession of firearm and was also being sought by the NYPD in relation to the Irving Plaza shooting (NBC).” Troy Ave is currently out on $500,000 bond and awaits trial.

Pix 11 has also confirmed Taxstone’s arrest.