Taxstone Denied Bond After Witness Comes Forward

Podcast host Taxstoneis facing federal gun charges stemming from a shooting incident at Irving Plaza last May. The shooting left three people wounded — including Troy Ave — and resulted in the death of Troy Ave’s bodyguard, Ronald McPhatter.

READ: Troy Ave Says He Still Has A Bullet In His Head After Brooklyn Shooting, Feels “Blessed” To Be Alive

According to New York Daily News, Federal Magistrate Judge Andrew Peck was going to release Taxstone, real name Daryl Campbell, on $500,000 bond, but with the testimony from a witness, prosecutors showed enough evidence to show that Campbell posed a threat to the community.

READ: Troy Ave Reportedly Shot “Multiple Times” In Brooklyn

Prosecutors added that testimony would “directly” show that Campbell fired the shot that killed McPhatter. If this is case, more charges will be brought against him. Authories also said additional charges might be brought against Campbell relating to this testimony, possibly in state court.

Taxstoen was arrested on Monday (Jan. 16) after they law enforcement claimed that Campbell’s DNA was found on the 9-millimeter Kel-Tec handgun that was used during the shooting.

READ 50 Cent Visits Troy Ave In The Hospital After Brooklyn Shooting