After 18 year-old Alexis Manigo (nee: Kamiyah Mobley) learned the truth about her abduction from her biological family in Florida, new reports have surfaced stating that she knew about the incident a year-and-a-half ago.

On July 10, 1998, Gloria Williams disguised as a nurse and kidnapped Mobley from Florida’s University Medical Center in Jacksonville. Williams allegedly told Mobley’s biological mother that she had a fever and needed to be taken away for medical attention, according to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams.

The 51-year-old has yet to enter a plea, and was taken into custody in Walterboro, South Carolina on Monday (Jan. 13). Now, according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News of her arrest warrant, detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office interviewed two witnesses whom confirmed two anonymous tips received last year from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

One tip stated that Mobley told a friend that she was abducted as a baby, and was listed as a missing person. The second tip stated that Williams indeed confessed to kidnapping Mobley from a hospital in Jacksonville, and that she renamed her and claimed her as her own.

Both witnesses confirmed these tips with sworn statements. But even though Mobley claims she knew about her abduction, it’s unlikely that she will be charged with anything. “She’s a victim,” ABC News’ chief legal affairs team said on Good Morning America (Jan. 19). “She was stolen away from a hospital, she was brought up by the only mother that she knew, so you have to sympathize with her plight.”

Williams appeared in court on Wednesday (Jan. 18) where the judge set no bond, but set a bail at $503,000 on the interference with custody charges, because of the circumstances.

Further details for this story are still pending, but for Mobley this hasn’t been short of challenging considering how she still views Williams as her mother. In an exclusive interview with GMA yesterday, she said, “I understand what she did was wrong, but just don’t lock her up and throw away the key. I still think of her as mom, she will always be ‘mom.’”