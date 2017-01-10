After a white police officer in Fort Worth, Texas was seen in a video violently arresting two black women over an argument pertaining to a child littering, he was suspended for 10 days without pay, reports TIME.

Fort Worth Officer William Martin was placed on “restrictive status duty” until Monday (Jan. 9) when officers finished their investigation. The Fort Worth Police Department started an investigation after the video showed Martin using a stun gun against one of the women’s backs, which caused major controversy.

In the video, 46-year-old Jacqueline Craig informed Martin that a neighbor had choked her 7-year-old son after he threw a paper on the ground and refused to pick it up. The officer then responded, “Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?” This then prompted an argument between the women, in which the officer then proceeded to arrest them both while they were on the ground shouting. The incident occurs at the 11 minute mark.

Reportedly, an internal affairs investigation found that Martin had “inappropriate contact” and handled the matter with “discourtesy,” with at least one of the women he arrested, according to Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.

Despite the major mishap, Fitzgerald insists Martin is ready to go back to work. The chief said Martin will continue to patrol in the same neighborhood, but will have to undergo training. Still, Craig’s attorney, S. Lee Merritt, doesn’t agree with the outcome, and shared his thoughts via Twitter.