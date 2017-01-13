Back in 2014, Jennifer Lopez performed her first-ever hometown concert at Orchard Beach. However much I wanted Lopez’s concerted effort to reconnect with the block to be executed earlier on, there’s something to be said about the lack of cultural spaces and music venues in the very borough that let out a piercing cry to birth hip-hop, a now-global phenomenon. Not to mention, the long abandoned Mecca absorbed many of our beloved artists, spanning genres from rap to salsa to classical, and then some.

After years of neglect, the Boogie Down is getting a most necessary affordable housing complex and music hall. The Bronx Commons Development will introduce 305 inexpensive apartments and a new 300-seat arts and cultural center and performance space. As Mayor de Blasio has stated, “there is no finer tribute to New York’s deep artistic history than including a music hall in this Bronx development,” adding that it “will transform long-vacant City land into a vibrant cultural mecca and residential community for the borough and the City.”

CREDIT: PR

Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Vicki Been echoes the mayor’s sentiments, further bolstering the gravity of such an undertaking. “As we create and preserve affordable housing at record pace, we aren’t just helping people, we are building better neighborhoods. Bronx Commons represents exactly the kind of dynamic, mixed-use development that Mayor de Blasio envisioned in Housing New York. The 305 affordable apartments will serve New Yorkers at a range of incomes, while also providing a cultural hub for the Melrose community with open space, quality retail, and a new music venue on land that had long been abandoned.”

The long-awaited project not only combines affordability, open space and access to the arts that is sure to contribute to its vibrant and culturally-significant neighborhoods, it also serves as a groundbreaking vision that many a Bronxites will truly be proud of. And we, for one, can’t wait to see the end results—Uptown baby, Uptown baby…