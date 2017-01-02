Pitbull’s All-Star Dancers Are The Femme Fatales You Want To Know

They say behind every strong man there is a strong woman. In Pitbull’s case, there are six of las mas malas—”The Most Bad Ones.” Mr. 305’s all-star dance squad is made up of Michelle Burgos, Christina Pagan, Adriana Navas, Estefania Ruiz, Shanice Fernandez and Jennifer Valdes, all of whom are tasked with making stellar routines on stage and in music videos, all in five-inch heels.

They describe themselves as “sexy, sassy and classy”, and are known for their high-intensity performances and show-stopping outfits—their most famous being the cat suit. These baddies grace the stage fully covered in their beloved “Pretty Woman” suits, before they slowly begin to shed more and more, revealing their now-famous bodacious bods.

“We try to match Armando and get that Miami vibe. His songs and lyrics are about sexy and powerful women so we avoid bright colors,” Adriana Navas told Billboard when asked about garb. “We wear five-inch heels for the shows, and try to get them thicker on the heels for more stability.”

Staying in shape is a daily routine and top priority, which includes working out as a unit and practicing for their cardio-fueled sets. “Once a day we’ll do just squats, another we’ll do free weights,” added Navas. “We did a whole day of just planks, so everything was core.”

