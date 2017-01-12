The Weeknd’s Starboy album is bound to carry him far into 2017. The crooner, born Abel Tesfaye, also has music videos for the album’s singles that are as equally as exciting.

The same rings true for the XO reps’ “Party Monster” visuals. In the BRTHR-directed video, neon cars flash across the screen as well as glowing crosses in the midst of pixelated faces of women.

Much of The Weeknd’s music deals with sex and love–or lack thereof, so it comes as no surprise that the loverboy always manages to keep a PYT on his arm. After officially ending his off-and-on relationship with supermodel Bella Hadid, the singer is now rumored to be dating Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd, who performed a Victoria’s Secret fashion show,was also recently confirmed to headline the popular music festival Bonnaroo as well as his world tour in 2017.

