Musical confidence often bleeds through a great artist’s spirit and energy. For budding R&B duo, .They, they know exactly how to deliver infectious records in the studio. In the words of Jadakiss, “don’t call them cocky, call them confident.”

Today (Jan. 13), the Denver and D.C.-bred crooners released a brand new track from their upcoming, as-of-yet-titled project with “U-Rite.” Over a bass heavy and neck-shaking instrumental, Dante Jones and Drew Love slice through braggadocio and cold-hearted lyrics about meeting women in the club.

Honestly, we have yet to hear a wack song from .They. Back in 2015, the duo, who met in L.A., released their 3-track EP, Nü Religion — new tracks have not stopped coming since. They’ve delivered notable songs such as “Say When,” “Deep End,” and “What You Want,” among others.

You can find all thigngs .they on their official website.