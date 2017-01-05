Thomas Hodgson, Bristol County Sheriff, supports Donald Trump’s plan to build a border around Mexico. He made a proposal Wednesday night (Jan. 4), during his swearing-in ceremony, that inmates would benefit from helping this plan come to life.

ABC6 News reports that Hodgson promised that this announcement was no political stunt and solely believed that it was the right thing to do. The sheriff defended his decision by saying it helps with disaster relief and makes “all the sense in the world” to get the free labor. Hodgson stated: “I’m making a formal offer to President Trump, that inmates of Bristol County and others from across the nation through project N.I.C.E will help build the wall. I can think of no better project that would have such a positive impact on our inmates, or our country than building this wall.”

Laura Rotolo, member of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), compared Hodgson’s decision to modern day slavery. Rotolo said she was against the proposal because the wall is based on racism. She went on to say to ABC6 News that “if Sheriff Hodgson does go through with this gimmick of his, the ACLU of Massachusetts stands ready to use every tool in our tool kit to fight it, including litigation.”