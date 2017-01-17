After penning an open letter to President Barack Obama yesterday (Jan. 16), T.I. continued to voice his political opinion in a series of Instagram videos. The Atlanta native sounded off against any black celebrity taking a meeting with Donald Trump, amid the president-elect’s “hidden agenda.”

Attn.!!!! Be clear…. There IS an agenda behind all these meetings. I shall explain in detail. Be aware. Be alert. Or Be Bamboozled!!!! A video posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:39am PST

The 36-year-old looks at Kanye West as the leader of the minority youth, so his followers will be more accepting to Trump if he is seen with the controversial figure. Tip then spoke about how Steve Harvey is being used to win over the black women demographic, since he appeals to that audience. To further his point, he also uses former pro-footballers Ray Lewis and Jim Brown taking meetings with Trump as attempts to normalize the future president’s actions.

Ok so this how it all breaks down guys…. Be aware Be alert or Be bamboozled. #USorELSE pt.2 A video posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:56am PST

The Us or Else artist then addressed Trump’s hidden agenda stating, “They seen how adamantly against him being president the hip hop community and young black people in America was, so what do they do? They get Kanye West. He’s their representative.” Then, he showed disgust for how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s son met with Trump on his “god damn daddy’s birthday.”

Given what’s goin on between him & Congressman Lewis…. All y’all looking CRAZY right now!!!! Be Aware, Be Alert, Or Be Bamboozled Pt.3 A video posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

In the third video he clears up any confusion saying, “It’s nothing wrong with sitting across from anybody no matter how different your view may be from theirs and how different your backgrounds may be. As long as they give you the basic human decency of respecting your values, respecting your ancestors’ legacies and then not represent hate groups that are adamantly against the progression of your people. With that being said, Kanye what the fu*k you doing? Steve you know way better than this.”

It’s safe to say T.I. is woke.