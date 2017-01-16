T.I. Gets Candid About Injustice In Open Letter To Donald Trump

T.I. isn’t afraid to get political, especially when it’s on behalf of his community. Ahead of Inauguration Day, the Us or Else rapper penned an open letter to Donald Trump on the depths of injustice in the United States.

“As I share my thoughts, I want to first say that it’s easy to allow one’s frustration and angst to lead to reckless and harmful rhetoric that can cause irreparable damage,” he began. “With that said, I want to be responsible, honest and respectful, but in no way apologetic about the rage and resentment that many of US have been suppressing for far too long. In turn, I hope that we can be equally as honest about the prejudice, bias and narrow-mindedness that many of US have felt our nation has been disguising and denying for far too long.”

Throwing in food for thought, the Atlanta native questions the president-elect on what he wants “US” to see as he ascends to the highest seat in the nation among “calamity and discord” emboldened by his campaign and subsequent victory over Hillary Clinton.

“Maybe I should take the time to share what many of US would like you to see. Should it ever at times seem as though WE are against YOU, I assure you it’s a result of YOU defining yourself as the representative for those who are and who always have been against US,” he continued. “The deck has always been stacked against US in this country. With every generation there has been strategic steps taken to oppress, imprison and control US. All we’ve ever wanted was equality and empathy as the historically disenfranchised citizens that we are, in a nation that we’ve contributed to just as much as anyone else who calls America their home.”

Through healthy dialogue, T.I. reminds the incoming president that it’s impossible to achieve collective progress by ignoring the longstanding root of oppression. “One of the most prolific figures of all time, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. eloquently paraphrased Victor Hugo when asked about the turmoil and state of the Black community. He shared, ‘Where there is darkness, crimes will be committed. The guilty one is not merely he who commits the crime but he who caused the darkness,'” he later added. “I can’t help but ask on behalf of all of US … how do we address and hold accountable those who create, allow and prolong the darkness?”