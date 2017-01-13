Timbaland May Be Coming To A Lifetime Network Near You

Timbaland loves the kids and he’s on a quest to mentor them into stardom with new unscripted Lifetime series, The Pop Game. The premiere is set to air Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. ET. Aiming to follow the success of Jermaine Dupri’s The Rap Game, Queen Latifah and Dupri are tapped for executive producing gigs.

In a conversation with Billboard, Timbaland tells the media brand he’s hoping that with the new visual wave of the industry, documenting his mentoring relationships with the rising artists will cause everyone to respect the process more. The multi-Grammy winning producer has had his fair share of experience with climbing to the top from his earlier days with group, Surrounded By Idiots with Magoo and cousin, Pharrell Williams to being the mastermind behind chart toppers along the lines of Aaliyah, Missy Elliot, and Justin Timberlake.

#repost Super Power!!! 🎤👽🎶 #superheroes #theroot #dontforgetwhereyoucomefrom 🌱🌳

Timbo denotes his current endeavor to the fact that “when you do music, when you’re a trendsetter, and when people look up to you, you have a responsibility to go back and teach others.”

The Shock Value rapper won’t take on the guiding experience on his own. He’s recruiting from his team of producers and writers including JoJo, Macy Gray, and Jordin Sparks. Sparks, specifically, is excited to offer her expertise regarding the contest aspect of it all and reminisces on her time on American Idol. “They have so much passion and they’re excited. I remember that excitement and also the feeling of the unknown.”

Timbaland goes on to express how he’s still learning from the young generation. “All of these kids are like my kids. Music comes in all shapes and forms and I don’t know everything. I’m still learning. How I learn is from them, from the future coming up.” He even discusses in a video posted to his Instagram account how his daughter is helping him in learning more about music everyday.

The learning never stops… #2017

Stay posted for the Flavor Unit Entertainment and Intuitive Entertainment-produced series set to make its debut in February, and look out for Jermaine Dupri’s sibling show, The Rap Game, premiering tonight (Jan. 13) for its third season.