Tinashe is in the process of completing her long-awaited album, Joyride. We’ve been waiting paitently, but the forthcoming project has experienced more than a few setbacks since it was announced back in 2015.

However, the West Coast singer has been keeping busy. Over the last 24 hours, Tinashe delivered a stylish and engrossing music video for “Company,” a song off her latest EP, Nightride. In the dance filled videos, the alluring crooner hypnotizes us with her sexy body twists as she sings about a man she doesn’t love–she just wants him to pull up when she’s needs some–umm, company.

“Company” follows her singles, “Party Favors,” and “Superlove.”

Watch the video above.