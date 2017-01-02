Double Trouble: Tory Lanez ‘The New Toronto 2′ & ‘Chixtape 4′ Mixtapes

Tory Lanez is allergic to rest — literally. As we welcomed-in 2017, the Toronto artist ushered in 2 new mixtapes for the masses. He packed in a double of auto-tuned flavor mixed with his own harmonious sounds.

On The New Toronto 2, Rick Ross and A$AP Ferg make cameos, while Cash Money crooner Jacquees makes an appearance on Chixtape 4. Lanez previously released The New Toronto and Chixtape 3 in past years.

