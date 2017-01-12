Trey Songz has been working hard like Michael Jordan was when going after championship after championship with the Chicago Bulls. After dropping a mixtape with Fabolous, he appeared up on a track with Chris Brown and Young Thug

Today (Jan. 12), Trigga made good on his promise with the third installment of his Anticipation mixtape series. The 11-track project features Mike xAngel, Dave East, Justine Darcenne and Chisanity. Production is handled by Lee Majors, Mogul, Rex Kudo, Nizzy, RealSkMusic, Sean Momberger, and others.

New beats aren’t the only things that Trey has been destroying, though. Back in December, Mr. Steal Yo Girl got his thug on after destroying stage equipment at a show in Detroit after promoters turned off his mic for going going over scheduled time. Songz may steal your girl, but he can’t destroy other people’s property. So yes, the VA crooner found himself taking a mug shot.

Songz has been the studio cooking up his forthcoming album, Tremaine.

Stream Anticipation 3 below.