Tupac’s legacy remains unmatched by any hip-hop artist — new and old. From all ends of the earth, fans have been waiting for his first official biopic, All Eyez on Me.

Morgan Creek Entertainment has joined in a deal with Lionsgate to bring the movie to the big screens. After rumors about the release dates from various cast members, All Eyez On Me has been confirmed for a June 16 release date, which is the rapper’s birthday. The film follows the life of the candid, explosive and controversial pop culture icon. Fans will get a glimpse into Pac’s rise to hip-hop superstardom, his issues with Puff Daddy and The Notorious B.I.G., his imprisonment for sexual assault back in 1995 and ties to Death Row Records.

The Been Boom-directed biopic stars Demetrius Ship Jr. as Pac and Jamal Woolard as Biggie. All Eyez On Me takes its name after the later rapper’s accalimed 1996 album. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal was negotiated by Morgan Creek and Lionsgate.

Tupac is set be induced into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 7.

