Today’s topic of conversation concerns Tupac’s handwritten love letter, that could reportedly sell for over $25,000. The letter describes the famed rapper’s adoration for his lover, and will be sold through Goldin Auctions on Jan. 16.

TMZ reports that in the passage, Pac pens statements like, “Ever been tied to a bedpost and licked like a lollipop?” in response to a love letter he received from a woman while he was incarcerated in 1995. The letter goes on to question, “Ever had the taste sucked from your mouth taken thru 12 positions of love making so thoroughly that you are tired to shower or get dressed?”

This is not the first time that something from the “California Love” artist was auctioned for a high price. Back in Oct. 2016, TMZ reported that the late rapper’s pendant was being sold for $125,000. The chain was worn around Pac’s neck when he was shot in 1994. One of Tupac’s family members gave it to Moments In Time owner Gary Zimet to sell, and will receive a majority of the profits.

Tupac’s forthcoming biopic, All Eyez On Me, will hit theaters on his 46th birthday (June 16). Check out its trailer below, and ladies, save up your coins for the letter’s pending release.