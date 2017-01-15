On Sept. 7, 1996 Mike Tyson fought an epic boxing match against Bruce Seldon at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. As the legend goes, “Iron Mike” delivered a knockout to Seldon in the first round, and after the match, allegedly handed his ticket stub to Tupac Shakur, one of the many celebrity guests in the crowd. As we all know, Tupac died six days later from multiple gunshots, but his ticket stub was found and preserved, and now more than 20 years later, is being put up for auction.

Following Tupac’s death, the ticket was later retrieved and taken to a specialist, who verified that the ticket was indeed the rapper’s, TMZ reports. Now, the subsequent owner is looking to make some big bucks off of the vintage piece of paper. Goldin Auctions, the company that will handle the auction, describes the ticket as a “The 3 1/4 x 4 ½ inch ticket [that] has the MGM Grand logo and the fight information printed in dot-matrix computer type.”

The ticket also has Tupac’s exact section, row, and seat printed on the bottom and his name written an “unknown hand” above the seat number. The stub is reportedly in “light” condition with “wrinkling and edge wear from where the stub was detached upon entering the venue.”

The ticket stub isn’t the only piece of Tupac’s possessions that have gone up for auction. Most recently, an auction house opened bidding on a jewel-encrusted pendant, originally worn by the rapper during his 1994 shooting in New York City. The pendant has been dented by a bullet, but is in pretty good condition. Bidding for the jewelry started at $125,000. As for the ticket stub, Goldin Auctions owner Ken Goldin, says they can double the winnings, seeking at least $250,000.