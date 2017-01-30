Late last week, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce if Chicago doesn’t get a handle on the violence, he would send the Feds in to hopefully simmer things. The threat rubbed many the wrong way and while many community members have spoken out against Trump’s claims, Chicago rapper Twista told Trump the city doesn’t need the Feds, and whatever options he has, he can keep ‘em.

In a recent video, Twista, real name Carl Terrell Mitchell, outlined other alternatives than law enforcement that could be of use and actually do some good in the City of Wind.

“We need after school programs and money put back in the communities and stuff like that so we can help ourselves—not like the national guard coming in,” said Twista in his video post. “I’m pretty sure none of the families in Chicago want to walk outside their doors and see that type of thing going on up and down the streets when they step outside. I look at it as a big wake up call for us to stand up and start to do things ourselves.”

Twista’s response echoed Common’s message to his city. The Academy-Award winner suggested that the residents should become more conscious of the president’s threats and take the city into their own hands.