A transgender woman from the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota is the second transgender murder of 2017 from an apparent homicide.

According to KSFY, Jamie Lee Wounded Arrow was found in her apparent dead on Friday (Jan. 6). A neighbor called the police after they smelled a strong order from her apartment in Sioux Falls. Wounded Arrow was a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe and a proud member of the Sioux Falls Two-Spirit and Allies organization. The term “two-spirit” came to fruition in the 1990’s by Native American gay/lesbian advocates who translated the Ojibwe word, Niizh manidoowag, which means “two-spirited” or “two-spirit.” The name represents ingenious peoples who possess masculine and feminine spirits. It also came to be after the term berdaches (describing feminine Native Americans who were born male) was labeled highly offensive.

Police believe Wounded Arrow may have been killed between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Sioux Falls Two-Spirit and Allies paid tribute to the 28-year-old on their Facebook page.

Wounded Arrow is the second transgender homicide victim of the year. Mississippi native Mesha Caldwell was the first when she was found dead on the side of the road on Jan. 4. On Saturday (Jan. 7) residents of Sioux Falls gathered for a candlelight vigil for Wounded Arrow. A GoFund Me was launched to help assist Wounded Arrow’s family with funeral and burial plans.

Police are still investigating both crimes.

