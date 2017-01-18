Preview: The Making of Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Cherry Bomb’ Documentary

Tyler, the Creator and Illegal Civilization have created a mini documentary based on the creation of the artist’s Cherry Bomb album. In the montage, fans receive a uncensored look into the demented — but genius — mind of the Odd Future rapper.

“We produced this documentary to show kids that no matter how big of an artists you become it still takes hard work and putting yourself out there to make things happen,” wrote the producers, Illegal Civilization.

IC is hosting an official Cherry Bomb The Documentary screening at the at the LA independent theater. Tickets for the screening are available for purchase here.

A DVD version of the film is also set to hit the IC site on January 30.