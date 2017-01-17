January 16th was notable day for birthdays in music. We celebrated civil rights activist, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We also celebrated the birthday of the beautiful Aaliyah, who shares her born day with fellow crooners Sade, Kate Moss and FKA Twigs.

To honor these iconic women, Va$htie created a mixtape dubbed, #One16Goat, in their honor. The New York City tastemaker spoke with Complex about her inspiration for the playlist.

“These women have inspired and influenced generations, cultures, sub-cultures, fashion, style, etc,” Vashtie said to Complex. “Personally, I find them all to be personal muses,” Vashtie said. “Not only are they gorgeous creatures, but beyond that—they are wildly creative, unique, and one-of-a-kind. When I learned that they all share the same birthday, I was amazed and knew I had to encapsulate this holiday! It’s a short, but sweet mix made by your favorite Taurus… me!”

As the adage goes: “It ain’t service if it’s only one day.” So, continue to celebrate the contributions that Dr. King, Sade, Aaliyah, Kate Moss and FKA Twigs have made to the culture.

And start by steaming #One16Goat below.