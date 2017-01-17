A candid conversation with the entertainment industry vets and their forming of a creative collective to produce new projects under the Radar Pictures production family, founded by Ted Field.

When the ultimate producing collective bans together, the rest of Hollywood should be put on notice. The players that make up this storied group of entertainment industry vets include mogul Erik “E Smooth” Hicks, music artist/director/model Dewayne “Prince Syc” Turrentine, Radar Pictures producer Tony Brown and the co-founder of Interscope Records (with Jimmy Iovine)/CEO of Radar Pictures Ted Field.

The four man team rarely does interviews, especially Ted Field, who has been in the movie and music business for over 35 years. Field’s claim to fame is a long list of iconic films like Revenge of the Nerds, Jumanji and the project that brought these gentlemen together, 2006’s Waist Deep starring Tyrese Gibson and Meagan Good. He also holds the distinction of creating one of the most successful record labels ever in Interscope Records, once home to Tupac Shakur, Death Row and countless others.

With Erik Hicks and Prince Syc still deep in the music side of things, strengthening their production film credits are a focus as Prince Syc and his wife Reagan Gomez-Preston recently were nominated for a 2016 Gotham Award for the web drama series “Surviving”. Tony Brown, part of Radar Pictures, rounds out the quartet and specializes in cultivating quality experiences for viewing consumers.

Watch how ideas gel and get a feel for the future that they have planned for us entertainment fiends. VIBE Magazine Editor-In-Chief, Datwon Thomas handles the hosting duties in the first Art of Collaboration talk.