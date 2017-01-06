The release of Paramount’s upcoming film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage is on the horizon, and within this exclusive clip, viewers will witness what this action-packed thriller is all about. In the sneak peek, the film’s star-studded cast describe the premise of the film. In between takes, there are small interludes of high-flying stunts filled with battle-like scenes, and war ready weapons.

Viewers will see actress Ruby Rose ready to take over with a gun at hand, and Vin Diesel performing out-of-this-world high-flying tricks. Amid the endless warfare, there is a greater message about overthrowing a corrupt government.

“These group of misfits work together as a team for a greater cause,” explains Diesel. “They are totally unpredictable, you never know what XXX is going to do next.” Additionally, Nina Dobrev echoes these sentiments. “The whole point of XXX is to keep the world safe from the system.”

Rose and Deepika Padukone also add commentary. xXx: Return of Xander Cage hits theaters on Jan. 20, and will also feature Donnie Yen, Toni Collette, Tony Jaa, Rory McCann and Samuel L. Jackson. Watch the exclusive clip below.