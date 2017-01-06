Reports say that President-elect Donald Trump will be seeking financial support from Congress and taxpayers to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to keep illegal immigrants out.

Vicente Fox, the former President of Mexico, tweeted on Thursday night (Jan. 5) that Trump can try to get funding from anywhere else, but neither Mexico nor its citizens will be doing anything to help fund his “racist monument.”

“Trump may ask whoever he wants, but still neither myself nor Mexico are going to pay for his racist monument. Another promise he can’t keep,” he wrote on social media.

During his campaign, Trump initially said that he expected Mexico to pay for the wall, only to later change his assertion and declare that Congress will be paying for the wall, with Mexico reimbursing the U.S. after it is built.

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

The current President of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, said that there is “no way” his country will be paying for the wall.

“There is no way that Mexico can pay [for] a wall like that,” he told CNN. “We have a relationship of coordination, of collaboration and of cooperation in the area of security, precisely in order to have security in Mexico, to have security in the U.S. and we are journey companions. We are strategic partners working for security in North America.”