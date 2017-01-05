Viola Davis has received the first win of 2017 when she was presented with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

READ Viola Davis To Receive A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The dynamic actress who will reignite our TGIT fascination this month on How To Get Away With Murder was presented with her star Thursday afternoon (Jan. 4) with the help of friend and fellow icon Meryl Streep. The two have worked together in the 2008 film Doubt, and have shared a huge appreciation for each other’s approach to their memorable roles. Streep praised Davis for her talent, professing that her crowning is well overdue.

“The thing Viola can’t do is be invisible. She just can’t do it,” Streep said. “She can’t fade away; she can’t recede; she can’t be forgettable. Viola Davis is inevitable. She is like a sure thing, and her star has been waiting here patiently for 50 years for her. So let’s fix her in the firmament of Hollywood. Let’s immortalize her in cement, and thank you for the amazing gift that you have given me and everybody here. And I just look forward to more and more from you.”

Davis recently starred alongside Denzel Washington in the critically acclaimed film Fences and is the subject of major Oscar buzz for her role as Rose Maxson. So far, she’s won a Critic’s Choice award for “Best Supporting Actress” and is up for a Golden Globe award.

In awe at the ceremony, Davis said she was more than happy to share the experience with her family and more importantly, her daughter Genesis. “I cannot believe my life right now that Meryl Streep spoke at my Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with my handsome husband and a beautiful daughter,” she said.

She also dished to Entertainment Tonight her overall reaction to yet another well-deserved proclamation. “In the moment, it hit me,” Davis said. “So many moments since I turned 50 … it’s doing the work, and as a result of the work, my life is coming to fruition.”

Check out the ceremony below, as well as some precious photos in the gallery above.

READ Viola Davis Talks The On-Screen Portrayal Of Emotional Wellness & The Keys To Self-Care