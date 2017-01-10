As if being a waitress isn’t hard enough, imagine not getting tipped simply because of your race. That’s exactly what happened to Kelly Carter, a black Virginia waitress who claims a white couple she served refused to pay her because of the color of her skin.

Carter, who works at Anita’s New Mexico Style Café in Ashburn, Va., received a handwritten note from the couple that read: “Great service don’t tip black people.”

“I looked at the receipt three times is what I did,” Carter told Washington’s News4. “Because I was shocked. Because I’ve never, never, being a server, seen that.”

Tommy Tellez Sr., Carter’s manager, told News4 that he was “appalled,” yet it’s “kind of in line with the political landscape.” He also added that Carter is one of their customers’ favorite waitresses, and that most tip her well. “Her philosophy for customer service is way beyond the norm — and we’re really happy to have her,” he added.

While this experience hasn’t been easy, Carter isn’t letting the couple’s prejudice get in her way. “He didn’t hurt me, he only hurt himself,” she told WLJA. “He only makes me stronger.”