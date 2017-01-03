After beefing with 50 Cent for a portion of 2016 (and years prior), Vivica A. Fox not only ended the drama, but admitted that she still loves the G-Unit frontman.

“It is so time for this to be over, as far as beefing back and forth.” Fox shared during The Wendy Williams Show Tuesday (Jan. 3).

READ: 50 Cent Responds To Vivica Fox’s Gay Allegations And Yeah…It’s Ugly

Fox apparently called a truce when she ran into the 41-year-old Queens native at a New York Knicks game Monday (Jan. 2) night. “I walked over to him and I said ’Happy New Year,'” she explained. “I gave him a hug, we talked for a few minutes, and that was that.”

When speaking about their past relationship, Fox began to get emotional. “I will always have love for him, as much as we’ve been through,” continued the 52-year-old actress. “I’ve said that he was literally like my true love, I hated to have to beef with him but I don’t let nobody mess with me. I ain’t no punk.”

She added, “I told him last night that I’ll always love him, we’re not meant to be together but I’ll always have love for [him].”

Peep Fox’s interview below.

READ: Vivica A. Fox Becomes The First Black Female POTUS In New Film

READ