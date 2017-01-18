While President-elect Donald Trump has a lot of supporters, they’re are a plethora of people who stand on the opposite side of the political aisle. One of those is ATLien Waka Flocka who showed his disdain for the incoming president in the most literal and uncouth of ways.

While performing at the Georgia Theatre in Athens, a fan in the crowd waved his or her Donald Trump jersey. Waka then grabbed the jersey, pulled down his pants and proceeded to wipe his bare bottom. When he was done, he threw the oh so sanitary jersey in the crowd.

Well VIBE, is there footage to back this up?

Of course there is. It’s 2017, beloved.

A fan showed @WakaFlocka a trump jersey while he was performing. Here’s what Flocka thought about it.. #georgiatheatrepic.twitter.com/4Fzg7sqgC9 — Dro (@LifeofDro) January 17, 2017

Hey, maybe he was out of toilet paper? Who knows? Who are we to judge?