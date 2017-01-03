Wale & Phil Ade Share Several Reasons To “Smile” On New Track

Wale is having a busy day today (Jan 3). Earlier this morning, the MMG emcee and Lil Wayne premiered their collaborative track, “Running Back” on ESPN’s First Take.

Just a couple hours ago, the Floridian released another brand new single with “Smile” featuring fellow D.C. native, Phil Ade. Here, Wale and Ade reminds listeners that there are always reasons to smile. Over the Pro Reese-produced track, Wale drops inspiration and raps on song’s hook:

“I got my family/And, I got my squad/And, as long as they got me/Then I’ll be just fine/So, I give God the glory/Because I have my child/And America don’t want me/That’s when I realize that we all need a reason to smile.”

Since becoming a father to his baby girl, Zyla Moon Oluwakemi, back in July, Wale has kept a low profile, and seems more focused than ever on his career. After J. Cole allegedly addressed Wale on “False Prophets,” he calmly penned a mature, yet lamenting response to his old friend, “Groundhog Day.” This is far from the short-tempered Wale that we’ve seen in the past.

Within the past several weeks, the D.C. has been busy by releasing songs such as “Folarin Like,” “Black Is Gold,” “Heisman Watch,” and he even showed up on Justine Skye’s “Fun.

All of the work is leading to the rapper’s upcoming album, SHINE. Wale recently spoke to Revolt.tv about his fifth studio album.

“It’s just music. It ain’t necessarily a book this time. It’s more so a bunch of emotions that you gonna feel. I’m just trying to paint pictures. It ain’t too overly thought of this time, it’s still good music.”

Stream “Smile” below.