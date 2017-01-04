Rapper Wale released a new song titled “Smile” featuring Phil Ade, and in the song, the Gifted MC sneaks a diss at political pundit Tomi Lahren for some of her vocal opinions.

“On behalf of Charlamagne, I’m sure he ain’t trading sides/ Maybe I should meet Tammy Lahren, I’ll Lauryn Hill her/ she miseducated anyway/Probably hate the color of my face,” he spits, after declaring “the alt-right hate us.”

Lahren, who has her own show on the conservative channel The Blaze, was not too pleased about being named dropped, especially since the DMV rapper mispronounced her first name as “Tammy.” She tweeted him, “So if you’re gonna put someone in a song…diss ‘em.. perhaps get their fricken name right next time.”

The “Heisman Watch” musician clapped back at the talk show host with a simple “Ok Tammy.” The deliciously petty sentiment garnered over 60,000 retweets and over 100,000 likes. Twitter users joined in on the joke by writing that “Tiffany,” “Tori,” “Tanya” Lahren just needs to relax.

But, oh no…Lahren was not finished quite yet. She attempted to play his name game by tweeting “Ok Whale” at the rapper. However, Twitter users pointed out that Wale has already discussed the confusion over the pronunciation of his name in the past, so her clap back was ineffective.

Maybe next time, Tomi. Maybe next time.