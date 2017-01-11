On the Tuesday (Jan. 10) airing of daytime talk show, The View, the foursome discussed Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery acting as a plot point for the family’s reality series. During the discussion, Joy Behar offered the storyline she’d enjoy watching most: Kim Kardashian confronting Kanye West about his comments regarding Donald Trump.

This sent co-host Whoopi Goldberg into a heated rant about what she believed the Forbes cover star should say to her husband.

WATCH: Kanye West Shares His New Year’s Resolution

“You know what I would like to see? I would like her to say to him, ‘Listen, don’t you ever think that saying you didn’t vote what was a good idea. Don’t ever think that that was — I don’t care who you would’ve voted for. Don’t you ever say that, because people died for your right to not vote, you idiot boy! You foolish boy! Idiot boy! Don’t ever say that again!’”

This past November, at a Sacramento stop on his short-lived The Life Of Pablo tour, the Chi-town native went on a 17-minute rant discussing his estranged relationship from Jay Z and Queen Bey, not voting, supporting Donald Trump, and the effects of modern day radio. During the rant, he eludes that Hillary Clinton’s defeat was imminent and praises his tour claiming, “The Saint Pablo tour is more relevant than radio and if y’all keep following old models, your a** is going to be Hillary Clinton.” And in case that wasn’t clear enough for the viewers he clarifies who he would’ve voted for if he actually voted. “I told y’all I didn’t vote, right? But if I would’ve voted, I would’ve voted for Trump.” He then met up with the president-elect and got an autograph Time issue featuring his “great friend.”

READ: A$AP Ferg: “I Think Kanye West Was Right For Meeting With Trump”

The For Colored Girls actress has a history of being on the opposing end of West’s aberrant rants and views as she criticized the music producer about his comments regarding Beck’s “Album of The Year” win at the Grammy’s last year.

Check out Goldberg’s full reaction below.

READ: For The Culture: The 25 Best Albums Of 2016