According to reports, rapper-turned-actor Will Smith is in early talks to star in the Tim Burton live-action remake of beloved Disney classic, Dumbo.

Yes, Dumbo!

READ: Will Smith Shares How ‘Collateral Beauty’ Helped Him Cope With Losing His Father

To refresh your memory on what the original film is about, Dumbo tells the tale of a big-eared young elephant who is separated from his mother. However, his ability to fly with the help of his ears reunites them when he becomes a circus sensation.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Smith’s possible character is “that of a father who works at the big top and whose children develop a relationship with the pachyderm.” No offers have been made, reports the site, but talks have begun. Unlike the 1941 cartoon, Burton’s film will reportedly deepen the circus aspect of the tale.

READ: Netflix Releases Documentary On Disney’s First Black Animator

If he signs onto the film, this would be Smith’s first children’s film since 2004’s Shark Tale, where he voiced a fish named Oscar. Burton has directed films such as The Nightmare Before Christmas, Edward Scissorhands, Corpse Bride and Alice In Wonderland.