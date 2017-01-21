Alicia Keys, Janelle Monáe And More Attend Women’s March In Washington D.C.

Protests against Donald Trump’s presidency have become a global movement. Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, London, Toronto,  and Paris, are just some of the cities hosting marches Saturday (Jan. 21).

Though the final numbers have yet to be tallied, it’s already clear that the Women’s March trumped the inauguration figures.

Alicia Keys, Janelle Monae, America Ferrera, and Uzo Aduba, were among those at the  Washington D.C. march. 

“We are mothers, we are caregivers, we are artists, we are activists,” Keys told the crowd. “We are entrepreneurs, doctors, leaders of industry and technology. Our potential is unlimited. We rise!”

The Grammy-winner also performed “Girl on Fire,” while Monae treated the crowd to “Hell You Talmbout” off her 2013 album, The Electric Lady

 

Ferrerra also shared a powerful address with the crowd.  

“It’s been a heart-wrenching time to be a woman and an immigrant in this country,” said the 32-year-old actress. “Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday. But the president is not America. His cabinet is not America. Congress is not America, we are America and we are here to stay.”

Check below for photos from #WomensMarch2017.

#AliciaKeys and #JanelleMonae spotted at the #WomensMarch!

