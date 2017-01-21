Protests against Donald Trump’s presidency have become a global movement. Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, London, Toronto, and Paris, are just some of the cities hosting marches Saturday (Jan. 21).

Though the final numbers have yet to be tallied, it’s already clear that the Women’s March trumped the inauguration figures.

A huge crowd protests Trump in Chicago. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/VhMUaYkXKG — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 21, 2017

Alicia Keys, Janelle Monae, America Ferrera, and Uzo Aduba, were among those at the Washington D.C. march.

“We are mothers, we are caregivers, we are artists, we are activists,” Keys told the crowd. “We are entrepreneurs, doctors, leaders of industry and technology. Our potential is unlimited. We rise!”

The Grammy-winner also performed “Girl on Fire,” while Monae treated the crowd to “Hell You Talmbout” off her 2013 album, The Electric Lady.

Ferrerra also shared a powerful address with the crowd.

“It’s been a heart-wrenching time to be a woman and an immigrant in this country,” said the 32-year-old actress. “Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday. But the president is not America. His cabinet is not America. Congress is not America, we are America and we are here to stay.”

Check below for photos from #WomensMarch2017.

Los Angeles: 750k

Washington DC: 500k

NYC: 500k

Chicago: 250k

Boston: 150k

Denver: 150k

And more women all over the world #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/zPUvAuBWP5 — ️️️️️️ ️ ️ (@wocgrande) January 21, 2017

things that aja naomi king & alfred enoch did : that #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/niop62PWd6 — ️ (@postbadhtgawm) January 21, 2017

#AliciaKeys and #JanelleMonae spotted at the #WomensMarch! A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

