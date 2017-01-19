Civil rights movements have always been synonymous with music in America’s history. In 2017, it’s no different as artists are needed to be as socially conscious as ever. J. PERIOD is teaming up with noted activist, Jesse Williams, for a mixtape hoping to be the spark for change in the United States. Rise Up! is designed to create dialogue, while introducing a new sound to the genre.

“Miranda” is the first soulful single to be released off of the project, and will also be used as an album preview inspired by the powerful docu-series, America Divided.

The tuneful track begins with preaching from Williams and an inspiring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quote. “The thing that we are challenged to do is to keep this movement moving, there is power in unity, and there is power in numbers.”

Rhymefest and Xzibit assist on the track as well, discussing the realities about living in America. The Chicago politician proposes a question asking the people, “Who is the real enemy?” while the former Pimp My Ride host nails the chorus: “You can have a jury of your peers, We’re still gon’ give your a** 20 years.”

Be on the lookout for more tracks off The Roots collaborator’s upcoming project. But in the meantime, stream the perfectly timed “Miranda” tune below.