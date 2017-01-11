The lineup for Yams Day 2017, the second annual concert honoring the late-A$AP Yams, is coming to NYC on Jan. 18 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

According to A$AP Rocky’s Twitter page, fans should be ready for surefire performances from him, A$AP Ferg and the A$AP Mob, as well as from Danny Brown, TDE, Joey Bada$$, Camron, T-Pain, Lil Uzi Vert and more. Even more exciting, special guests including Tyler, The Creator are slated to make guest appearances throughout the concert.

Jan. 18 marks the two-year anniversary of Yams’ passing from mixed drug intoxication. Members of the A$AP Mob have also said that his sleep apnea contributed to his death. In a 2015 discussion with MTV News, A$AP Rocky talked about how he didn’t just lose a friend when Yams passed, he lost a brother above all.

“[Yams] was my partner in this sh**,” he explained. “He’s the person I knew when I was broke, that was helping me when we didn’t know what was going to happen…he didn’t know what was going to happen. He only had faith in me just as much as I had faith in myself.”

Order your ticket for next week’s Yams Day event here.