Yara Shahidi Might Be The Focus Of A ‘Black-ish’ Spinoff On ABC

The ABC hit comedy series, Black-ish, is currently enjoying the success of its third season. Now, ABC is looking to create a spinoff of the critically-acclaimed show starring cast member Yara Shahidi.

According to Deadline, series creator and executive producer Kenya Barris is working with the network and ABC studios on the new project, which will focus on Shahidi’s character, Zoey Johnson, and her life in college. Larry Wilmore, who was the executive producer and show-runner on the first 13 episodes of Black-ish recently returned to ABC Studios with an overall deal after leaving to work on his Comedy Central late-night show.

Although we have seen many spinoff shows falter, this topic of transition isn’t unfamiliar. We saw a similar transition in television shows when The Cosby Show’s character Denise got her own series, A Different World, which also focuses on her move to college.

The spinoff’s pilot episode might be introduced on Black-ish in the spring, so keep your eyes peeled to this current season as they build upon Zoey’s internship at Teen Vogue and her journey to college.