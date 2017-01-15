Yara Shahidi’s photo transformation will make you do a double take.

The Black-Ish star paid homage to Sade in a stunning recreation of the Nigerian-born British singer’s “double denim” photo taken by David Montgomery in 1980.

The 16-year-old actress’ father, lauded photographer Afshin Shahidi, shot her photo, which she posted on Instagram Friday (Jan. 13). Needless to say, the resemblance between Yara and Sade is pretty much uncanny.

Peep the shots below.

✨homage ✨ A photo posted by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

👑The Queen 👑 #Sade A photo posted by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

