He Got Jokes: YG Wants $4 Million To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration

YG is not a fan of president-elect Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean he can’t find a way to work with the incoming POTUS. The Bompton rapper recently extended an olive branch to the Trump administration, who have been struggling to keep talented artists committed to performing at the Presidential Inauguration on Jan 19. YG tweeted that he would be glad to perform at the inauguration under his own terms — but common sense will tell you that he’s just trollin’.

I'll perform Fuck Donald Trump at his inauguration for $4,000,000 — YG (@YG) January 15, 2017

The list of artists who have declined to perform continues to grow after singer Jennifer Holliday recently dropped out of the line-up. American music legends Elton John, Garth Brooks, Celine Dion and more have publicly declined to perform in Washington, D.C. for the event. They join pop and hip hop artists like Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, 2 Chainz, Bruno Mars, and more — who all turned down the opportunity to perform for Trump.

It’s unlikely that the Trump administration will be desperate enough to invite YG 4 Hunnid to perform his widely popular diss track at the historic inauguration. One can only dream for such an amazing performance to go down on day one of Trump’s reign.