Young Thug Will Be Joining Drake On His Upcoming ‘Boy Meets World’ Tour
Drake and Young Thug are two of the hottest emcees in hip-hop as the culture enters 2017. The duo took to Instagram Monday (January 1) to post pictures complimenting each other. Thugger captioned the photo of him ‘flipping the bird’ with Drizzy and the caption “European tour ft….” You can expect to see Drake and the Atlanta native gallivanting through Europe on the sold out ‘Boy Meets World’ tour.
Read: J. Lo And Drake Cozy Up On The Dance Floor, Preview Alleged Collaboration
The grind doesn’t stop for Aubrey, as Europe will not be left disappointed with an energetic show. The tour includes 26 dates, kicking off in Amsterdam on January 21st, and will be making stops to heat up Dublin, London, Manchester and other European cities.
Read: Young Thug Reportedly Arrested At Mall In Atlanta For Skipping Court Appearance, Tinted Windows
Check out the rest of the tour dates, below.
Jan. 21, 22 – Amsterdam
Jan. 26 – Glasgow
Jan. 28 – London
Jan. 30 – London
Feb. 1 – London
Feb. 2 – London
Feb. 4 – London
Feb. 5 – London
Feb. 8 – Leeds
Feb. 11 – Manchester
Feb. 12 – Manchester
Feb. 17 – Sheffield
Feb. 19 – Dublin
Feb. 22 – Birmingham
Feb. 23 – Birmingham
Feb. 25 – Oberhausen
Feb. 28 – Antwerp
Mar. 4 – Stockholm
Mar. 5 – Oslo
Mar. 7 – Copenhagen
Mar. 9 – Berlin
Mar. 10 – Hamburg
Mar. 12 – Paris
Mar. 13 – Paris
Mar. 16 – Cologne