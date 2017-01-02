Drake and Young Thug are two of the hottest emcees in hip-hop as the culture enters 2017. The duo took to Instagram Monday (January 1) to post pictures complimenting each other. Thugger captioned the photo of him ‘flipping the bird’ with Drizzy and the caption “European tour ft….” You can expect to see Drake and the Atlanta native gallivanting through Europe on the sold out ‘Boy Meets World’ tour.

European tour ft …… A photo posted by “”JEFFERY”” (@thuggerthugger1) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

The grind doesn’t stop for Aubrey, as Europe will not be left disappointed with an energetic show. The tour includes 26 dates, kicking off in Amsterdam on January 21st, and will be making stops to heat up Dublin, London, Manchester and other European cities.

Check out the rest of the tour dates, below.

Jan. 21, 22 – Amsterdam

Jan. 26 – Glasgow

Jan. 28 – London

Jan. 30 – London

Feb. 1 – London

Feb. 2 – London

Feb. 4 – London

Feb. 5 – London

Feb. 8 – Leeds

Feb. 11 – Manchester

Feb. 12 – Manchester

Feb. 17 – Sheffield

Feb. 19 – Dublin

Feb. 22 – Birmingham

Feb. 23 – Birmingham

Feb. 25 – Oberhausen

Feb. 28 – Antwerp

Mar. 4 – Stockholm

Mar. 5 – Oslo

Mar. 7 – Copenhagen

Mar. 9 – Berlin

Mar. 10 – Hamburg

Mar. 12 – Paris

Mar. 13 – Paris

Mar. 16 – Cologne