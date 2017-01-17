Creativity is essential for any rapper wanting to become mainstay in the hip-hop industry–or for any creative industry for that matter. Honestly speaking, it seems like Young Thug’s video crew was forced to dig into their unconventional thought process for the Fugees-inspired track, “Wyclef Jean,” a song off Thugga’s Jeffery album.

READ: A Limo Service Is Suing Young Thug For A Lot Of Money

The hilarious music video commences with audio from the Atlanta rapper describing what he wants the video to look like. From this audio, it seems as if the treatment would come out nice, but that wasn’t the case at all.

READ: Young Thug Will Be Joining Drake On His Upcoming ‘Boy Meets World’ Tour

First, cops threaten to stop the video production as they watch half-clad women destroy a cop car with baseball bats. Then lawyers intervene on behalf of Young Thug — and the production team. Word is on the streets is that Thug actually showed up 10 hours late and refused to film his scene because his Instagram was allegedly hacked. Instead of trashing the footage, director Ryan Staake, wrotea scene-by-scene commentary, making for a hilarious and unconventional music video.

Earlier this month it was announced that Young Thug will be joining Drake on the 6 God’s Boy Meets World tour.

READ: Young Thug Reportedly Arrested At Mall In Atlanta For Skipping Court Appearance, Tinted Windows