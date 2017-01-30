Zendaya continues to be on the right side history. Her latest act of kindness and all around women’s empowerment comes from the world of social media. Over the weekend, the entertainer offered a modeling gig to a Twitter user who was scrutinized for her body type.

READ Interview: Zendaya Shares The Low Down On ‘Daya By Zendaya’ Line

On Friday (Jan. 27) the singer retweeted a meme that mocked user @_illestCee’s curvy frame. “Stumbling across this is stupid s**t, she is fine as hell head to toe,” she tweeted. ” [I] guarantee [she] doesn’t know you exist my man. As for her, slay on queen.”

Stumbling across this is stupid shit, she is fine as hell head to toe and garunteed does't know you exist my man. As for her, slay on queen. https://t.co/7IKDJkaQ5F — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 28, 2017

With the help of her fans, the singer tracked down the Monmouth University student. “I’m really speechless right now because becoming a plus size model has been my number one goal,” the young beauty replied.

Can we find her @….I'd love for her to be a @dayabyzendaya model😍🤗😩 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 28, 2017

@_illestCee We are ready, when you are!!! — Daya by Zendaya (@dayabyzendaya) January 28, 2017

cause im ya favorite and you know it 😇#bigfinechallenge pic.twitter.com/Q9o4WO0Omr — honey dip (@_illestCee) November 26, 2016

im really speechless right now because becoming a plus size model has been my number one goal — honey dip (@_illestCee) January 28, 2017

We’re pretty sure that means she’s down! As for @_illestCee’s haters, they continued to be a bore.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 give it up pa https://t.co/WmXIk1pUn0 — honey dip (@_illestCee) January 28, 2017

Daya By Zendaya caters to women sizes 00-22, with styles from the world of streetwear and couture. Speaking with VIBE last year, the 20-year-old shared the idea behind the line. “I wanted it to be inspired by people. I tried to listen to what the people wanted what they needed what they were asking for,” she said. “With that, putting into my own personal feel, as well as represent who I am. I wanted the line to be empowering.”

Keep slaying girl!

READ Millennial Catalysts Under 30: They’re Talking, You’re Just Not Listening