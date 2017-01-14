In the coming days, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America. Given his controversial nature, other prominent figures are amplifying their voices in opposition or support of what’s ahead of this country. Now, actress Zoe Saldana is the latest celebrity to unabashedly speak on the president-elect in an AFP interview.

Although Saldana voiced that she’s not a Trump supporter, she believes more than a handful of people who were against Trump were relentless with their critiques of the Republican throughout the election race. During a press run for her latest film, Live by Night, the 38-year-old starlet revealed her opinion on Trump and the reaction to his win.

“We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies,” she said. “We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong… and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises.”

Echoing the same sentiments as other entertainers who’ve met with Trump in recent weeks, Saldana believes if Americans band together to fight for equality across the spectrum of human life, then existence in “Trumpland” won’t be bleak.

“I’m learning from (Trump’s victory) with a lot of humility,” she said. “If we have people continue to be strong and educate ourselves and stand by equal rights and treat everyone with respect, we won’t go back to those times.”

Social media users shared their perspectives on Saldana’s comments, which ranged from the actress’ statements being problematic to those who are siding with her.

i loved zoe saldana, a strong & badass woc playing an equally strong & badass warrior assassin. men could Never. but now? I Don’t Know Her. — alex (@sunsetsebs) January 14, 2017

Apparently Zoe Saldana and Steve Harvey are both officially canceled. — Moe’ (@XIBASH) January 14, 2017

Zoe Saldana keep your head up queen. Watch the same racists who “cancelled” you today, claim you again after your next victory. — MKAOS THE GREAT (@REALMIAMIKAOS1) January 14, 2017

People mad at Zoe Saldana but she’s completely right. Lol — Blackakashi Sensei (@N8TheGr8__) January 14, 2017

Afro Latina Zoe Saldana is Black when the check is Right &is willing to play Black Face to portray Nina Simone not surprised what she said https://t.co/tpA6tr0SHw — Camilla Kay (@RandomlyShe) January 14, 2017